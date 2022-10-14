Hector’s dolphin in Northland for first time in 100 years - Dept of Conservation

Friday, 14 October, 2022 - 10:52

DOC has confirmed two sightings of the rare Hector’s dolphin in the Mangonui harbour last weekend (7/10) and is asking locals and visitors to be on the lookout for the rare dolphin and report sightings to DOC.

"This is the first confirmed sighting of a Hector’s dolphin on Northland’s east coast in 100 years. What is likely the same dolphin was first sighted in Whangarei in early September, then Whangaroa Harbour the following week and just last week at Mangonui Harbour in the boating channel near the Mangonui wharf. It was observed from 9.30am to 3pm in the area," says DOC Far North Operations Manager Meirene Hardy-Birch

"This is an exciting sighting, so we are asking if locals and visitors see the dolphin, to steer clear allow the dolphin to enjoy the environment without hinderance or harassment."

Following the sightings, DOC organised a marine survey team to observe the dolphin and collect samples for monitoring. Unfortunately, the survey team were unable to locate the dolphin.

If you see a Hector’s dolphin in any location in New Zealand please report it to DOC HOT (0800 DOC HOT). Reports to DOC help build knowledge and understanding of the species.

Hector’s dolphins are unique and easy to identify - they are grey and white, with black markings with a distinctive black rounded fin, shaped like Mickey Mouse’s ear. "If the dolphin has a rounded fin, call it in" is DOC’s reminder message to the public on reporting on the species.

Hector’s dolphins were once found along the coast of most of the South Island as well as parts of the North Island. Today, Hector’s dolphin live in different sub-populations around the South Island. The MÄui dolphin, a subspecies of the Hector’s dolphin, is found on the west coast of the North Island, mainly between Taranaki and Kaipara Harbour. Hector’s dolphins are only occasionally seen around the lower North Island, with several sightings scattered up the North Island east coast as far as Auckland.