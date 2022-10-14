Final election results announced for Horowhenua District Council

Friday, 14 October, 2022 - 12:23

All votes have now been counted, and the final election results for the Horowhenua District Council were received on Friday 14 October, giving assurance to the elected candidates.

Bernie Wanden has been re-elected as Mayor for a second term with 5,840 votes over Sam Jennings (3,233 votes) and Victoria Kaye-Simmons (2,537 votes).

Horowhenua District Council will have the Mayor and 12 Councillors, including eight newcomers and four returning Councillors.

Paul Olsen is the new Councillor for the Miranui Ward, and Rogan Boyle and Jonathan Procter are the newcomers for the Waiopehu Ward. Nina Hori Te Pa and Justin Tamihana are elected to the Horowhenua (MÄori) Ward. Clint Grimstone, Alan Young and Mike Barker are the new Councillors for the Levin Ward.

A pÅwhiri was held on Monday 10 October to welcome the newly Elected Members into Council. "It was a special and moving occasion, and I was pleased to see the new Elected Members and their whanÄu enjoy the experience and Horowhenua hospitality," said Monique Davidson, Council’s Chief Executive.

"Although we’ve hoped for a better voter turnout, I want to thank everyone who made an effort to get out and vote. 11,537 people voted, which is 45.07% of eligible voters excluding special voters."

"I know the Council team are looking forward to working with the Elected Members through what can only be described as a defining time in the history of Horowhenua with many challenges and opportunities, such as a decision on the Future of the Levin Landfill, a Long Term Plan Amendment, Government reforms and the Åtaki to North of Levin Expressway," Davidson ends.

Elected members will take office on Saturday 15 October; however, they cannot act until officially sworn in. The Inaugural Council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday 26 October at 6pm, in Council Chambers. The public can attend and meet their Councillors and Te Awahou Foxton Community Board members.

The Final Results for the Horowhenua District Council 2022 Triennial Elections, including Te Awahou Foxton Community Board, are as follows: Mayoralty

Bernie Wanden

Kere Kere General Ward

David Allan

Ross Brannigan

Miranui General Ward Paul Olsen

Levin General Ward

Sam Jennings

Piri-Hira Tukapua

Clint Grimstone

Alan Young

Mike Barker

Waiopehu General Ward

Rogan Boyle

Jonathan Procter

Horowhenua (MÄori) Ward

Nina Hori Te Pa

Justin Tamihana

Te Awahou Foxton Community Board

Nola Fox

John Girling

Trevor Chambers

Brett Russell

David Roache

For the official results, visit horowhenua.govt.nz/Elections2022 or see the attached document.