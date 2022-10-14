Horizons to amend Massey University bus route services

Friday, 14 October, 2022 - 13:22

Horizons Regional Council, in collaboration with Massey University, will be amending their Massey bus routes due to COVID-19 affecting patronage of these services, from 31 October 2022.

Horizons transport services manager Mark Read says that the decrease in patronage has resulted in changes for better efficiency.

"We have removed some services that were departing within five minutes of each other. There are still regular services that allow for staff and students to arrive and depart at reasonable times.

"We have also removed routes 155, 156 and 157 as they were designed to take passengers to the Hokowhitu campus. Since the campus’ sale we have seen a significant decrease in people travelling to and from the old Massey campus.

"These changes will ensure we are running the services passengers frequent, rather than potentially empty buses.

"The Palmerston North bus network will see significant changes at the end of 2023 with new routes introduced based on significant public feedback we received in 2021.

"Passengers can also use real-time tracking through our website, Google or Apple maps to see how far away their bus is. Updated timetables can be found at www.horizons.govt.nz."