Kapiti Workforce Plan recognised at national awards - Council

Friday, 14 October, 2022 - 13:48

Kapiti Coast District Council was recognised at the Economic Development NZ Awards Ceremony in Christchurch last night, receiving a Best Practice Commendation for the Inclusive Development of the Kapiti Coast Workforce Plan.

Council Economic Development Manager Mark Ward says the award celebrates collaboration with the Economic Development Kotahitanga Board, iwi partners, business and the community.

"Collectively we worked to identify and implement solutions that will help residents find meaningful employment and assist businesses to recruit the workers they need to be successful," says Mr Ward.

Kapiti is looking for ways to better match workforce needs and available skills, support older people who want to continue working, expand job opportunities for all, and improve access to training and education for rangatahi.

In February 2022, Council adopted the Kapiti Coast Workforce Plan, a community-led project from the KÄpiti Coast Economic Development Strategy.

Economic Development Kotahitanga Board Chair Neil Mackay say the Workforce Plan is designed to set up effective pathways to education and employment, improve labour market opportunities and create a productive, inclusive and diverse economy.

"Alignment with wider regional economic development plans and national strategies has helped us further unlock these opportunities and, as a result, we have multiple initiatives underway. These include exploring how barriers to activate an aged workforce can be removed, and investigating the feasibility of an education hub on the Kapiti Coast to increase the proportion of Kapiti Coast’s young people in education, employment or training," says Mr Mackay.

Mr Ward says last night’s award acknowledges our collective workforce thinking and actions.

"Research findings also indicate that we’re at the forefront in understanding the skills and employment needs of older people in the community.

"It shows our commitment to developing, attracting, and retaining a skilled and competitive workforce which is something that everyone on the KÄpiti Coast will benefit from."

The Kapiti Coast District Workforce Plan can be found here.

