Call for comment on a new enzyme processing aid source - FSANZ

Friday, 14 October, 2022 - 14:48

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) is calling for comment on an application to allow a permitted enzyme processing aid to be produced from a new genetically modified (GM) microbial source.

FSANZ CEO Dr Sandra Cuthbert said the enzyme alpha-amylase has a long history of safe use and is already approved to be sourced from other microorganisms.

"The applicant is seeking approval to produce the enzyme from a strain of bacterium known as Bacillus subtilis," Dr Cuthbert said.

"Our safety assessment found no health and safety concerns for Australian and New Zealand consumers."

If approved, the enzyme could be used as a processing aid in the manufacture of bakery products, in accordance with the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code.

For more information and to access assessment documents, visit the FSANZ call for comment page. Submissions close by 6pm (Canberra time) 25 November 2022.