Tied vote deadlock broken - Grey District Council

Friday, 14 October, 2022 - 16:16

Today Grey District Council took the unusual step of declaring an election result by drawing the winner’s name from a hat.

After the preliminary results were announced Kate Kennedy and James Rogatski, the two leading candidates were only three votes apart then found themselves tied after special votes were counted.

In the event of a tie the legislation requires the winner to be decided by the drawing of a name from a hat. The deadlock was broken by drawing Kate Kennedy’s name.

"In my 35 years of involvement in elections I have never had a tied vote before" said Deputy Electoral Officer Tracy Pattison.

"I would like to offer my congratulations to Kate and commiserations to James. It seems a harsh way to decide the outcome and I know the two candidates would have wanted a clear-cut result and each desired to represent their Ward" said Mayor Elect Gibson. "I look forward to working with Kate on the new Council."