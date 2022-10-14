Electric bike subscriptions helping the cost of living crisis - Shutl

Friday, 14 October, 2022 - 16:31

Electric bicycle subscription service, Shutl, is going all in and betting heavily that the cost of living will drive more consumers to subscribe to its electric bikes.

Co-founder of Shutl, Aidan Smith, said its kiwi start-up is targeting commuters as rising fuel costs and ongoing pressure on consumers’ wallets force many to look for cheaper alternatives to cars and public transport.

Smith said, "E-bikes are hands down the best alternative to a car in New Zealand cities . . . the cost and commitment barrier has been slowing uptake, but with Shutl that barrier is no longer and we are seeing our community quickly adopting our service."

Shutl provides e-bikes on a subscription basis, ranging from $35/week for an annual subscription and $49/week for a 4-week rolling subscription. Every subscription comes with your own e-bike, servicing, on-demand repairs and theft cover, which takes all the hassle away from ownership.

Smith’s optimism for creating a community that our future generations can be proud of is paramount to what we do in the next 10 years. "We are at a pivotal moment in history where people can decide whether they are going to support or ignore the climate crisis, and a simple way to show support is to get out of your single-person car trips and onto a bike."

Shutl launched its service in Christchurch in June this year and is seeing strong uptake from individuals and businesses wanting to make a meaningful impact in their community.

"We (Shutl) have had a number of Christchurch businesses looking to enable their staff to have a healthier and greener commute by offering an e-bike to be used during work hours to get to and from meetings around Christchurch," Smith said.

Shutl is planning to launch its service in Auckland in March 2023 and Wellington later in 2023 as it is motivated to fundamentally change the way NZ moves. Smith said, "for the majority of kiwis going to and from work, a 1600kg passenger car is not needed, an electric bike has the capacity to carry you, your lunch, laptop, and gym gear without a problem; plus a bit of fresh air and healthy movement adds to the benefits on offer."

For those in Christchurch who are interested in getting on their own electric bike without the hassles this summer, you can sign up to Shutl through their website. www.rideshutl.com