Porirua City Elections 2022 - Final Results - Porirua City Council

Friday, 14 October, 2022 - 16:55

With all votes now counted in the Porirua City local body elections, final results have been released - confirming the make-up of the council that will represent the city for the next three years.

Incumbent Mayor Anita Baker will once again lead the team, after being re-elected for a second term. Mayor Baker received 10773 votes, ahead of Tapu Elia on 1875 votes, Nicole Foss on 1383 votes and Ura Wilson-Pokoati on 1147.

Elected in the Onepoto General Ward are returning councillors Mike Duncan, Izzy Ford, Geoff Hayward, Moze Galo and new councillor Kathleen Filo.

In the PÄuatahanui General Ward the successful candidates are returning councillors Josh Trlin, Ross Leggett, Nathan Waddle and new councillor Tracy Johnson.

In a close contest in the new Parirua MÄori Ward, returning councillor Kylie Wihapi was elected with 590 votes, ahead of Caleb Te Taku Ware on 559.

Mayor Baker said it was an honour and privilege to have been given a strong mandate to lead the city for another three years.

"With a great mix of experienced councillors, and some new faces who will bring fresh ideas, we’re ready to hit the ground running.

"We are a city facing opportunities and challenges and we will tackle these collectively and work hard to get the best possible outcomes for Porirua City.

"I also look forward to continuing our conversations with the people of Porirua to get their input into the shape of the city."

The council will be sworn in at the inaugural council meeting on 31 October, to be held at PÄtaka.

For more details of the results visit poriruacity.govt.nz/elections