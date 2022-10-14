Declaration of final election results - Horizons Regional Council

Friday, 14 October, 2022 - 17:40

Horizons Regional Council officially welcomes nine returning and five new councillors following the final declaration of results for local body elections.

Horizons electoral officer Craig Grant says that all votes have now been counted and a council has been formed.

"The current council stands down tonight, 14 October 2022, with Horizons chief executive Michael McCartney acting as council’s spokesperson until the inaugural council meeting on Wednesday 26 October 2022." says Mr Grant.

"At their first council meeting, councillors will elect who their chair for the next three years will be."

"For the first time, we have two MÄori constituencies, each with one seat which have been filled.

"Horizons nine returning councillors are: Emma Clarke and Sam Ferguson (Horowhenua); Bruce Gordon (ManawatÅ«-RangitÄ«kei); Fiona Gordon, Rachel Keedwell, Jono Naylor, and Wiremu Te Awe Awe (Palmerston North); Allan Benbow (Tararua) who was elected unopposed; and David Cotton (Whanganui).

"Our five new councillors are: Gordon McKellar (ManawatÅ«-RangitÄ«kei); Nikki Riley (Ruapehu); and Alan Taylor (Whanganui);Turuhia (Jim) Edmonds (Raki MÄori) and Te Kenehi Teira (Tonga MÄori).