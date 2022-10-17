Council Building Service retains Accreditation

Monday, 17 October, 2022 - 08:53

Council's Building Team has again successfully retained its accreditation as a Building Control Authority following a successful audit by International Accreditation New Zealand (IANZ).

"This ensures Council can continue to deliver a cost-effective building control service to residents and ratepayers," said Sharon Robinson, Council's Regulatory Group Manager.

"The South Waikato District is fortunate to have a passionate local team that work hard to continue to provide the Building Consent Authority service to meet expectations and beyond." Sharon added

"We are very pleased with the feedback from the assessors," said Kevin Duthie, Council's Building Control Manager. "They acknowledged that our system has matured well over the years, and this translates into efficient processing. They found the audit process itself productive and noted the helpfulness of our team."

The audit took less than four days and looked at every aspect of the consenting process including vetting, processing, inspection and certification.