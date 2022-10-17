By-Election Central Ward Grey District Council

Monday, 17 October, 2022 - 13:55

Councillor Elect Patrick McBride has today submitted his resignation from the Grey District Council to Chief Executive Paul Morris. The resignation takes effect immediately.

A change in Mr McBride’s personal circumstances came after the nomination period had closed and his nomination could not be withdrawn.

"Unfortunately, the election legislation only allows candidates to be withdrawn for extreme health reasons or if the candidate’s eligibility is subsequently found to be incorrect. As neither of those criteria applied, Patrick had to remain as a candidate in this year’s election" Deputy Electoral Officer Tracy Pattison said.

Despite widely advertising his changed circumstances, still polled high enough to be declared elected.

When an elected member resigns from office, the electoral rules do not allow the next highest polling candidate to take up that vacancy. Instead, a separate by-election process must be undertaken.

"The by-election process starts now and must be completed before 17th February due to the special rules around resignations immediately after an election." Tracy said "a public notice calling for nominations to fill the extraordinary vacancy will be placed soon."

If more than one nomination is received a voting process like the most recent election would be required and voting papers would be mailed out to the Central Ward electors mid-January 2023. Voting would then close mid-February 2023. The highest polling candidate would then take up the remaining Central Ward councillor position, once sworn in.