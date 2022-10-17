St Peter's, Cambridge appoints Head of School

Monday, 17 October, 2022 - 14:00

St Peter’s, Cambridge announced today the appointment of Marcus Blackburn as its new Head of School from January 2023.

Mr Blackburn is currently the Deputy Headmaster and Head of Senior School at St Peter’s College in Adelaide - a leading Anglican boarding and day school of 1,500 boys. Prior to his current role, Marcus held leadership positions at boarding schools in both the UK and Australia.

Trust Board Chair John Macaskill-Smith said an international search for the new position of Head of School started in April and attracted many high-calibre applicants.

"There has been wide interest in this position from some incredible school leaders within New Zealand as well as Australia, the UK and Europe. Marcus was a stand-out among all candidates.

"The School Trust Board wanted a Head of School who understands and values St Peter’s ethos of educating students holistically - mind, body and spirit. We also wanted a leader who appreciates the importance of every individual student being supported to be their best.

"Marcus has a strong background in supporting this through academic achievement alongside broader co-curricular programs. He has a passion for sport and the arts and broad experience in both areas.

"We also wanted a Head of School who desires to be a true partner alongside the School - the Board, the parents, the staff and, most importantly, the students - to lead the delivery of the School’s strategy using a consultative and personable approach. Marcus fits this bill perfectly."

Mr Blackburn said he felt very honoured to be appointed to the position of Head of School at St Peter's, Cambridge. "From my first visit, I sensed, in everyone that I met, a deep pride and passion for the School. St Peter's has an enviable reputation for excellence and endeavour in a range of areas. I am excited to have the opportunity to strengthen this further while also cherishing the unique ethos of this very special school." "With its strong founding vision and unique setting, St Peter's is perfectly placed to provide an outstanding education for its students. I am very much looking forward to joining the St Peter's community and leading the school, in partnership with the Board of Trustees, through its next phase of development," he said.

John Macaskill-Smith said Mr Blackburn’s experience demonstrates a strong strategic capability.

"Through his various roles at leading independent schools around the world, Marcus has developed extensive leadership experience in all areas of school life, leading strategically on academic achievement, pastoral care and co-curricular provision. Notably, at Hereford Cathedral School, Marcus supported the introduction of boarding as a key strategic initiative and led on culture at one of the UK’s largest boarding houses at Bradfield College".

"In his current role, Marcus has driven new strategies in the leadership of pastoral care, service and outdoor education. Additionally, many of the schools Marcus has worked in offer the International Baccalaureate, which is an important education pillar at St Peter’s Cambridge."

St Peter’s Cambridge announced the recruitment for a Head of School in April 2022. This followed the Board’s disestablishment of its Executive Principal position which had been vacant since June 2021.

The School now has two leadership positions reporting to its Trust Board. Rob Campbell was appointed as Head of Commercial in April 2022 and Marcus Blackburn takes up the Head of School position.

"St Peter’s has the best educators in New Zealand and some of the best facilities to match. We now have a strong leadership duo who will, together, deliver on the high expectations the St Peter’s School Trust Board has set for the School and our students," said Macaskill-Smith.