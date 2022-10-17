History comes alive at Faraday - Napier City Council

Monday, 17 October, 2022 - 14:08

Engines running, gadgets whirring, the Faraday is set to have a great inaugural ‘Live Day’ with the public making and creating, and seeing how things worked in days gone by.

Napier’s Faraday Museum of Technology hosts its first family-friendly Live Day with history set to roar into life on Saturday 22 October.

The Faraday Museum Manager, Sharyn Phillips, says her team will be on hand to showcase all sorts of activities throughout the day, including printing (the old school way), weaving, sewing and creating Gizmo Bots.

"Visiting the Faraday Museum on any ordinary day gives people an idea of what life was like in generations gone by, and appreciate the technology and machinery advancements made over time," explains Sharyn. "With our Live Day, we’re going to offer something more, an opportunity for visitors to turn what they’ve had to just imagine into reality by immersing themselves in history in a really hands-on way."

As part of Live Day, the museum’s historic collection of engines will be showcased in operation, giving visitors an opportunity to see how they work and experience history for themselves.

Sharyn says seeing the museum’s collection is one thing, but being able to watch it all come to life is something entirely different.

"We have been fortunate to secure a traction engine and trailer that will be out the front of the Faraday Museum to welcome you on arrival, and offer rides for ticket holders."

The day will include hands-on activities as well as demonstrations by experts. The event is running from 10am to 4pm and tickets can be purchased on the day at the Faraday Museum, for the same price as regular entry. Prices can be found on the website at https://www.faradaycentre.org.nz