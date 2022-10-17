Porirua to host Wellington Samoa 50th rugby celebrations

Monday, 17 October, 2022 - 15:20

Porirua Park is expected to come alive this Labour Weekend as rugby teams, fans, and family pack the stadium for Wellington Samoa Rugby Union’s 50th anniversary.

About 5000 people are expected to attend the fun family day out, including 20 Pacific Aotearoa teams travelling to Porirua from the Auckland, Waikato, and Bay of Plenty regions.

The event on Saturday 22 October is set to be the biggest Pacific community rugby event in Aotearoa in the past three years.

The Wellington Samoa Rugby Union is the oldest rugby organisation in the country and this occasion is to acknowledge those who laid the foundations for Pacific rugby players to thrive in the game.

Attendees can enjoy a tournament of 10 games on both Fields 1 and 2, with screens set up so everyone can catch the action.

The party atmosphere will be in full force, with food stalls, DJs at both fields and fun for all ages.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says Porirua Park is the perfect location for this event.

"We have such a strong Samoan community in Porirua, and many rugby fans.

"This is a great event for those staying in the region over Labour Weekend who want to enjoy some high-calibre rugby."

Onepoto Ward Councillor, and former Black Fern, Izzy Ford has special memories of the Wellington Samoan Rugby Union, including a close family link.

"I remember growing up, heaps of my friends’ dads played for the Wellington Samoans and my brother Martin playing for them 30+ years ago!," she says. "They've definitely played a part in enriching the fabric of Wellington rugby."