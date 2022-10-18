Porirua City’s Deputy Mayor named

Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 - 08:16

Porirua's First MÄori Ward Councillor, Kylie Wihapi, is to be Deputy Mayor.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker has announced that Councillor Kylie Wihapi (NgÄti Porou, NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa), the first to be elected from the newly established Parirua MÄori ward, will be the city's new Deputy Mayor.

"Kylie is hard working, effective and collaborative - and I'm really looking forward to working even more closely with her over the coming three years. Her voice on issues affecting tangata whenua has always been strong, but as the inaugural Parirua Ward Councillor and now as Deputy Mayor, Kylie is taking on a key leadership role befitting her skills and experience and reflective of the importance we place on a living Treaty partnership. This will include respecting and building on the council’s mana whenua partnerships," Mayor Baker said.

Cr Wihapi, who served as an Eastern Ward Councillor from 2016, replaces Councillor Izzy Ford who was Deputy Mayor for six years from 2016.

"Izzy is such a valued colleague and I thank her on behalf of the Council and city for her contribution as Deputy Mayor over two terms. I have no doubt her passion and commitment to the community remain undiminished, and I know Izzy will continue to apply her formidable talents as a ward Councillor, and as an important voice for Pacific people on the council," Mayor Baker said.

The Parirua MÄori ward was established by the Council with unanimous support earlier this year.

Porirua has four MÄori councillors elected in 2022 - Cr Wihapi, new councillors Kathleen Filo and Tracy Johnson and re-elected Geoff Hayward.