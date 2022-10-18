Otago Polytechnic Product Design learners prepare for pop-up exhibition

Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 - 10:01

From a banana hanger to cast iron cookware, a heavy-duty blanket to a bowl made of carbon fibre, a group of talented Otago Polytechnic learners are putting the finishing touches to their creations as they prepare for a pop-up exhibition at Dunedin design store Guild.

The exhibition, which opens on Saturday 22 October, is the result of a semester-long Bachelor of Design (Product) project aimed at providing learners with a range of real-world challenges.

The students have been required to consult with their client, Guild, which is run by not-for-profit group Dunedin Designed Inc. Staffed entirely by designers, Guild showcases everything from handcrafted jewellery and innovative fashion to homewares, furniture, art prints and more.

"Our learners have had to interpret the store’s requirements, values and aspirations, and seek new product opportunities that fit these," Otago Polytechnic Design Lecturer Tim Armstrong explains.

"They have researched contemporary New Zealand design, developing and articulating their own design values through their work.

"In doing so, the students learn about what it takes to develop, manufacture and market products in New Zealand, and the opportunities and considerations this presents. They also need to clearly communicate ideas back to manufacturers to ensure accurate production of their designs.

"In addition, they have had to create branding, packaging, point-of-sale and marketing material to suit different audiences," Tim says.