Shakespeare in schools to stay - Chris Hipkins

Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 - 11:26

Young people around the country won’t miss out on their opportunity to hone their acting skills and learn about Shakespeare, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

The Ministry of Education has agreed to work with Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand and provide some support to help them through their current financial difficulties.

"The Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival in particular has given thousands of young people the opportunity to be creative, and increase their confidence on stage," Chris Hipkins said.

"It would be a real shame if those coming through their education today were to miss out on these opportunities for learning and performing".

Over the coming week the Ministry of Education will work through the necessary steps to ensure the benefits to young people from the festival and the work of the Centre can continue.