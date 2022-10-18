Council notifies plan change to Waikato Regional Policy Statement

Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 - 12:16

Waikato Regional Council has today notified a proposed plan change to its regional policy statement (RPS), giving effect to the National Policy Statement on Urban Development 2020 (NPS-UD).

The change is required to incorporate updates to the NPS-UD, which replaced the National Policy Statement on Urban Development Capacity 2016. The updates contain objectives and policies that councils must give effect to in their resource management decisions while planning for growth and ensuring well-functioning urban environments for all people, communities and future generations.

At its last meeting of the triennium in September, the council approved notification of the proposed change which incorporates key components of the Future Proof Strategy - the growth strategy specific to the Hamilton, WaipÄ and Waikato subregion. The strategy was updated and endorsed by the council, together with partners Hamilton City Council, WaipÄ District Council and Waikato District Council, in July 2022.

Further details of Proposed RPS Change 1 include:

A revised urban form and development chapter to ensure the Waikato Regional Policy Statement is giving effect to the NPS-UD. Deleting the specific provisions relating to growth strategies prepared by territorial authorities outside of the Future Proof subregion. These have been replaced with generic provisions to guide preparation of, and give weight to, growth strategies. Updating the provisions in the Waikato Regional Policy Statement that relate to the Future Proof subregion to reflect the updated Future Proof Strategy.

The amended provisions relate primarily to Tier 3 territorial authorities (South Waikato, TaupÅ and Matamata-Piako) and Tier 1 territorial authorities (WaipÄ, Waikato and Hamilton).

Consequential changes have also been made to avoid duplication or conflict with the amendments. These changes do not change the outcomes or policy intent of the Operative Waikato Regional Policy Statement.

More details on Proposed RPS Change 1 and ways for the public to make a submission can be found on the council’s website: waikatoregion.govt.nz/have-your-say. Submissions are open until 16 December 2022.

Hearings and deliberations will be held in early 2023, with the final change intended to be adopted in late 2023.