Statutory council meeting postponed - Gore District Council

Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 - 13:43

The Gore District Council’s statutory meeting, scheduled for 25 October, to swear in the new mayor and councillors for this triennium has been postponed.

Acting Chief Executive Rex Capil said today that there were two reasons for the postponement.

First, the chief executive has been unable to give seven days' notice of the meeting to the successful candidates in the recent election, as required by the Local Government Act.

"This is due to the unsuccessful mayoral candidate Tracy Hicks announcing yesterday that he would be seeking a recount and this is now following a legislative process as per the Local Electoral Act."

Secondly, several matters for the agenda need to be worked through between the mayor-elect and the chief executive.

To date, the mayor-elect and chief executive have not had the opportunity to meet to discuss these.

It is unknown when the statutory meeting will be held at this stage.