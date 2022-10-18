Blessing welcomes Birthright Canterbury whanau to new location

Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 - 16:40

The blessing of Birthright Canterbury Trust’s Christchurch office on Monday morning marked the beginning of a new chapter for the organisation.

Supporters, volunteers and whÄnau, gathered to support Birthright Canterbury’s official move into its new Papanui office, with a blessing performed by Venerable Hannah Pomare.

Birthright Canterbury supports families led by one person. For more than 65 years it has helped strengthen the lives of New Zealand children and families.

Venerable Pomare began with a karakia which was followed by the blessing of the office.

Birthright Canterbury's chairperson Fiona Robertson said the official blessing marked a new chapter for Birthright following what has been a challenging year for many whÄnau due to COVID-19.

"The team were very grateful to everyone who took time out of their day to support them," she said.

Birthright Canterbury is now located at 1a Harewood Road in Papanui, alongside long-term collaborators, the Papanui Youth Development Trust.