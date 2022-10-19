The Royal Edinburgh Tattoo 2022, helmed by Kiwi Michael Braithwaite

Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 - 12:07

The show features performers from New Zealand as well as the UK, Australia, Mexico, The United States, Germany, Canada, and Switzerland

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, which made its highly anticipated return to the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade in 2022 with its show Voices, will screen in New Zealand cinemas on November 19 and 20.

Featuring over 900 performers, Voices is a spectacular combination of music, dance, and military precision from some of the world’s leading armed forces and cultural performers from the UK, Mexico, The United States, New Zealand (the New Zealand Army Band, and The Pipes and Drums of Christchurch City), Australia (Brisbane Boys College Pipes and Drums), Switzerland, Germany, and Canada.

This show is the first from the Tattoo’s new, and first non-military, Creative Director - New Zealand-born Michael Braithwaite - whose stellar background in entertainment includes producing Live Entertainment for the Jim Henson Company; working for Warner Brothers on two Harry Potter films and producing the Outdoor Festival for the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics.

This is also the first show under the Tattoo’s bold new brand ethos, which embraces military tradition and combines it with exciting innovations and contemporary touches.

Voices is a celebration of expression which draws inspiration from people across the globe connecting to share their voices creatively through spoken word, song, music, and dance - languages common to all.

Military acts continue to play a central role in the performance, with the Army acting as the lead service this year. Audiences will hear the legendary sound of the Massed Pipes and Drums, supported by Tattoo Pipes and Drums, Tattoo Dancers, Tattoo Fiddlers, and musicians from UK Military Regiments.

Celebrated as the Musical Ambassadors of the Army, The United States Army Field Band make their Tattoo debut this year with a marching, military blend of traditional and contemporary music. The United States Air Force Honor Guard, the official ceremonial unit of the Air Force, returns to the Tattoo with its dynamic display of precision drill.

Acts include the iconic The Top Secret Drum Corps; the colourful carnival energy of 100 performers from Banda Monumental de Mexico and the renowned Highland Divas, in their Tattoo debut, showcasing their eclectic repertoire including the Folk Music of Ireland, Scotland, and New Zealand.

2022 marks fans’ favourite New Zealand Army Band’s 7th year performing with the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, and their 12th appearance with the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo brand.

The full line up also includes: The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, British Army Band Colchester, British Army Band Sandhurst, The Countess of Wessex’s String Orchestra, The Royal Highland Fusiliers, 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland Pipes and Drums, The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland Pipes and Drums, The Highlanders, 4th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland Pipes and Drums, Combined Scottish Universities Officers’ Training Corps Pipes and Drums, Royal Air Force Pipes and Drums, The Crossed Swords Pipes and Drums, Paris Port Dover Pipes and Drums, The Pipes and Drums of Christchurch City, and Erskine Stewart's Melville Schools Choir.

Buster Howes, Chief Executive of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said of this year’s Tattoo: "The acts, as ever, showcase a must-see spectacle that excites audiences with a blend of fresh and modern performances, with the traditional, military elements that it’s known and loved for."

Janelle Mason, CinemaLive Director and Producer, said: "We’re really excited to bring this year’s new-look Tattoo to cinema audiences. Its vibrant energy, spectacular location and the theatricality of its dances, songs and music make for a perfect big-screen experience with cinema-quality sound. Voices will amaze and entertain both traditional lovers of the Tattoo and a brand-new audience."

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will screen in more than 40 cinemas around New Zealand. Tickets are on sale now from cinema box offices and websites.