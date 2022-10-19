Stage Two of Wanaka Lakefront Development Plan set to open - QLDC

Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 - 13:36

WÄnaka locals will soon be able to enjoy a greatly improved community space, as Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) announced Stage Two of the WÄnaka Lakefront Development Plan would open to the public on Friday 21 October 2022.

QLDC General Manager Community Services, Ken Bailey was excited at the prospect of Stage Two’s completion and was sure many would be looking forward to making the most of the upgraded lakefront.

"At over three-and-a-half metres wide and stretching from the Mount Aspiring Road Carpark through to WÄnaka’s town centre, the new shared pathway running alongside the lake will provide the continuous access this project has championed to date," said Mr Bailey.

Mr Bailey added the pathway also plays host to the historic Te Huruhuru’s Map - a recreation of the first map of the area which aided early explorers, and a feature he was confident would provide a cherished perspective for many in the area.

"While lawn areas have been seeded and need a few more weeks to reach their green and grassy potential, when they’re ready to host your picnic or play we’ll really start to realise what a people-friendly place we’ve got down here."

In equally welcome news, the section of Ardmore Street between McDougall Street and Dungarvon Street will open back up to two lanes of traffic, and 110 new car parking spaces will be available for use along the lakefront.

Time restrictions will be trialled across the different parking bays, with a maximum limit of up to four hours in some sections to encourage considerate use of the lakefront reserve.

"The purpose of creating parking along Ardmore Street was to remove the dominance of vehicles on WÄnaka’s premium recreational space, and the time restriction trial is an opportunity to see how these new spaces are used and to tailor our future approach to meet the community’s need," said Mr Bailey.

Following the trial period, a recommendation on parking restrictions will be made to the WÄnaka Community Board (WCB) for its final approval.

Mr Bailey acknowledged that while Stage Two was largely complete and able to be opened to the public, there were still finishing touches to be made and he thanked the community for its patience.

"Those lawn areas that still need a bit of extra time and TLC will have temporary fencing which we hope to remove gradually over the next few weeks, and the team will be working to install informative signage in the area too," said Mr Bailey.

Mr Bailey added that an indentation in the shared pathway would hold historic tiles in the future, and that work was underway to confirm a name for the feature with the WCB before the final etching process begins.

"The team has worked exceptionally hard with several dedicated and highly appreciated members of the community and Iwi on this project, and we have our final timeline of historical dates complete and ready to go," said Mr Bailey.

"We’ve tested different designs on the tiles to make sure the final product meets community expectations, and I’m confident when we begin the etching process and install the new historic tiles, they’ll continue to be a landmark both residents and visitors value greatly."

In the meantime, the indentation in the shared pathway would be filled with crusher dust to avoid any health and safety risks.

Mr Bailey thanked the WÄnaka community for their patience during the upgrades to Stage Two, acknowledging changes to Ardmore Street would have extended a few commutes and a large chunk of the lakefront had been unavailable over the winter months.

"The great news is this section of WÄnaka’s lakefront will open on Friday and really come into its own as summer approaches, and I personally can’t wait to see how many people are going to make use of this space. As an Upper Clutha local myself, I’m really looking forward to sharing this stunning space with friends and whÄnau."

"I’d also like to share my appreciation for JFC’s work to complete these upgrades to such a high standard. They’ve been a dedicated and professional crew, and they’ve gone above and beyond in sometimes testing conditions to complete Stage Two."

Stage Two of the WÄnaka Lakefront Development Plan will be officially blessed once the historical tiles are installed.