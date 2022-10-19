Horizons celebrates 100 Enviroschools - Horizons Regional Council

Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 - 14:49

Horizons Regional Council has celebrated a significant milestone with Kakatahi School becoming the 100th Enviroschool in the region this week.

The Enviroschools programme supports schools nationwide at early childhood, primary, intermediate and secondary levels to develop, grow and deepen their sustainability practices.

Horizons environmental educator and Enviroschools regional leader Sarah Williams says she is really excited to hit this milestone.

"We would like to thank every city and district council in our region who have partnered with us to deliver the programme," she says.

"Six years ago when I first took up this role, we had 43 Enviroschools. Through the partnerships we have with our local councils, we have been able to increase participation in the programme to 100."

The Enviroschools programme engages in a range of environmental sustainability actions such as zero waste, kai/food production, biodiversity and biosecurity and water health and conservation.

While the holistic, action-based programme aims to empower and educate younger generations, it also aligns with Horizons’ vision to create a healthy environment where people are thriving.

"Following Covid-19, we’ve had many more schools and early childhood centres not only engage with our environmental education activities, but also wanting to create long-term visions for sustainability in their communities," says Mrs Williams.

"The Enviroschools programme supports schools and centres with that goal, and it has had great uptake."

While the number of schools or centres in the programme is determined by the funding available from local councils, there is a Friends of Enviroschools option that they can sign up for until there is an opening.

"Fortunately, in the Whanganui District we had funding available and were really happy to welcome Kakatahi School on board," says Mrs Williams.

Whanganui District Council senior engineering officer Dave Rudolph shares the enthusiasm of reaching this achievement.

"Whanganui District Council has supported the Enviroschools programme since 2013 and seen numbers grow from 4 to 15 during this time," he says.

"These programmes provide positive outcomes for the community through educating our young tamariki and their families. Enviroschools complement our council’s initiatives and add tremendous value to the Whanganui district."

It is exciting for future generations and the future of the Horizons Region to see how far this programme has come and will continue to grow.

For more information about the programme visit horizons.govt.nz.