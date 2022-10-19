New officers graduate from Police Wing 359 - NZ Police

Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 - 15:40

Fifty-eight new recruits will be attested as constables and graduate from their initial training tomorrow and start in their districts on Monday 31 October.

They are a diverse group who have worked in roles such as butchers, teachers, plumbers, engineers and farmers and one recruit is a published author.

Some have come from all over the world: South Africa, Papua New Guinea, India, Samoa, and even Kashmir to join New Zealand police. Many have policing in their blood, with several family members being serving or retired police officers.

Top of wing Recruit Amie Bentall, who is posted to WaitematÄ District has previously worked in television production as a director and editor. She’s edited New Zealand Police shows such as Dog Squad and Dog Squad Puppy School so has an innate knowledge of policing.

She’s also represented New Zealand in the Mounted Games in pony racing and has won two world team competitions, once as a rider, and once as a coach. She says "Earlier this year I completed a Graduate Diploma in Security Studies through Massey University.

It was this study that led me to apply for the Police along with a strong desire to make a positive difference in the community."

Wing 359 leadership award winner, Recruit Lifu Petelo Mua’au, was born in Samoa and came to New Zealand in 2012 with his five siblings. He’s a father of two children and is keen to lead by example.

"I joined police because I want to keep our community safe for not only my family but for the people of New Zealand who need our help," he says.

Following on from the Puhikura Campaign, https://www.newcops.govt.nz/puhikura the 359 wing has welcomed Recruit Samantha Nash - NgÄti Awa. "Being part of the Puhikura Recruitment Campaign was life-changing for me.

Joining the police is something I have wanted to do since I was younger, however growing up, domestic violence was not new to me, so being here and finally being able to make a difference is amazing," she says.

Wing Patron Helmut Modlik is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Te RÅ«nanga o Toa Rangatira, leading their focus on enhancing the mana, wellbeing and prosperity of NgÄti Toa Rangatira iwi, hapu and whÄnau. Helmut is an experienced chief executive, director, businessman and consultant with specialist skills in business and economic development, including new venture planning and establishment.

Awards

Minister’s Award recognising top student - Recruit Amie Bentall, WaitematÄ District.

Patron’s Award for Second in Wing, recognising second top student - Recruit Edmund Hilder, Canterbury District.

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership - Recruit Lifu Petelo Mua’au, Counties Manukau District.

Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award - Recruit Nathaniel Pace, Bay of Plenty District.

Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award - Recruit Rochelle Emmett, Wellington District.

Firearms Award - Recruit Kaden Fitzgerald, WaitematÄ District.

Deployment

The wing will disperse to the following districts:

Northland - 2, WaitematÄ - 9, Auckland City - 2, Counties Manukau - 13, Waikato - 5, Bay of Plenty - 4, Eastern - 3, Central - 6, Wellington - 3, Tasman - 2, Canterbury - 5, Southern - 4

Wing demographics

31.0 percent are female, and 67.2 percent are male and 1.7 percent are gender diverse.

New Zealand European make up 69.0 percent of the wing, with MÄori 15.5 percent, Pacific 8.6 percent, Asian 5.2 percent and Latin America, Africa and Middle East (LAAM) 1.7 percent.