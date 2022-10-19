Hikuai River Bridge night-time closures from Tuesday - NZTA

Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 - 17:04

The Hikuai River Bridge on State Highway 25 between Tairua and the Pauanui turnoff will be closed to all traffic for a series of nights in October and November while the bridge deck is replaced.

From Tuesday 25 October the bridge will be closed to all traffic from 8pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday, for an expected period of up to four weeks. The bridge closure is necessary while we carry out this essential and significant maintenance work.

During this time the bridge will be open to traffic during the day with temporary traffic management and a speed restriction of 10km/h in place.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Waikato System Manager, Cara Lauder, acknowledges that this road closure will be disruptive, but says the work is vital to keeping the bridge open and safe for all traffic to use.

"We hope that by carrying out this work in the evenings we will be able to minimise disruption to residents and road users as much as possible."

There is no local detour around the Hikuai River Bridge, with the only available alternative route using State Highway 25 and State Highway 25A around the Coromandel Peninsula, therefore Ms Lauder advises motorists to travel during the day to avoid being detoured during the overnight closures, where possible.

Ms Lauder says the bridge remains safe and structurally sound and has regular inspections and maintenance (like this deck replacement) when required.

"This bridge is often believed to be a Bailey Bridge (a temporary portable, pre-fabricated, truss bridge), however it is a Standard Steel Truss (SST) bridge originally designed and constructed by the Ministry of Works. The existing timber deck of this bridge has reached end of life, requiring replacement to keep the bridge in a safe and sound condition for road users."

The bridge as it looks now before deck replacement

Activity around the bridge will likely begin in early to mid-October with the contractor, Conspec Construction, preparing the site. This preparation work will require some short closures over two to three days to allow for the site to be safely prepared, and motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes during this time.

While every effort will be made to keep the closure within the advised timeframe, unforeseen issues such as bad weather could affect these dates.