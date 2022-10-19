New committee structure and chairs - Jules Radich

Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 - 18:23

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says a new Committee structure for the Dunedin City Council will better align the governance arm of the Council with the rest of the organisation, improving communication flow and accountability to the public.

Mayor Radich today announced a new Committee structure, as well as his appointments for Committee Chairs for the new triennium. The new Committee structure and Chairs are:

Strategy and Engagement - Chair Cr Sophie Barker; Deputy Chair Cr Kevin Gilbert Infrastructure Services - Chair Cr Jim O’Malley; Deputy Chair Cr Brent Weatherall Finance and CCOs - Chair Cr Lee Vandervis; Deputy Chair Cr Cherry Lucas Community Services - Chair Cr Marie Laufiso; Deputy Chair Cr Mandy Mayhem Economic Development - Chair Cr Andrew Whiley; Deputy Chair Cr Christine Garey Customer and Regulatory - Chair Cr Carmen Houlahan; Deputy Chair Cr Andrew Whiley Civic Affairs Committee - Chair Cr Bill Acklin; Deputy Chair Cr Marie Laufiso

Cr Laufiso will also be Chair of the Grants Subcommittee and Cr O’Malley Chair of the Hearings Subcommittee. Cr Barker was announced as Deputy Mayor last week.

Mayor Radich says, "There is an enormous amount of experience, talent and skill around the new Council table. My goal is to create an environment where all Councillors’ skills and strengths are harnessed and their voices heard, and to lead a united Council for the benefit of the city.

"Since the election, I have met individually with all Councillors to understand their hopes and aspirations for the triennium ahead," he says.

"I offered all Councillors roles, as either Chairs or Deputy Chairs of Council Committees, and I am delighted that nearly all accepted.

"My appointments, as much as possible, reflect Councillors’ areas of experience and interests. My expectation, however, is that all Councillors, regardless of appointments, have an important role to play in rebuilding the community’s trust in the Council over the coming months and years," Mayor Radich says.