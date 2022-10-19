Restore Passenger Rail supporters arrested and released on bail

Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 - 18:27

12 Restore Passenger Rail supporters will appear in court next month after being arrested and charged in the Porirua District Court for Wilful Trespass and Endangerment.

The Restore Passenger Rail campaign is inspired by similar campaigns in 11 other high per capita emitting countries including Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Italy and UK.

"There's so little time left to save everything we love, and people all around the world are realising this. We are the last ones who can make a difference" said spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden.

"The hope is that we can mobilise our populations to force our respective governments to do the right thing, because they are failing us."

Some of the protestors caught the train back to Wellington.