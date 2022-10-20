AA to assist breakdowns on two wheels with Roadservice for Bicycles

Thursday, 20 October, 2022 - 09:12

The AA has introduced Roadservice for Bicycles to New Zealand - giving cyclists some peace of mind if they come into tyre trouble on their road rides.

AA Club Developments General Manager Dougal Swift says he’s’ thrilled this service will be added to the extensive AA Member Benefit portfolio, at no extra cost or sign up for Members.

"More AA Members were adopting electric bikes for their daily commute, so we extended AA Roadservice to include e-bike cover. Now we are pleased to cover even more modes of mobility by adopting Roadservice for push bike breakdowns too."

Auckland Transport recorded 3.2 million cycle movements across their 26 counter sites around the city between January and December last year. Chair of Bike Auckland Tony Mitchell says there has been a real boost in cycling over the last few years.

"Globally, people are wanting to live more sustainably and cities are transforming to be more liveable for the people in them. This trend is seeing local governments and increasing numbers of people move towards more active modes of transport such as biking, walking, scooting and public transport."

Tony says more services to assist people commuting on bikes were welcomed.

"I myself have had the occasional bike breakdown over the years. You can’t always fix all these issues yourself when you are out-and-about, so assistance is handy.

"I’m delighted to see the AA recognising the need to support people on bikes and roadside bicycle breakdown services."

His support was echoed by former New Zealand Cycle Trail (NZCT) Chair Richard Leggat.

"I’d like to commend the AA on this great initiative for cyclists. This new service is another example of the AA going the extra mile to encourage and support cycling.

"Many cyclists have occasionally had tyre issues that can’t be fixed on the spot, - having the AA just a phone call away will be a great assistance in this situations."

AA Roadservice for Bicycles will include tyre tube repair or replacement and a bike recovery service.

In most cases the Service Officer will fix the problem at the roadside. However, if extra support is needed, transport will be arranged to get the Member and bike to a place of safety or repair.

This service will be provided as part of both standard AA Membership and AA Plus Membership, at no additional cost or sign up for existing Members.

Plus, AA Members can get their bike checked at Torpedo7 with a free AA 14 Point Bicycle Safety Check as well as 20% off Torpedo7 branded gear and 10% off other brands. Some exclusions apply.