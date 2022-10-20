Life’s still good for Hamiltonians - Hamilton City Council

Thursday, 20 October, 2022 - 12:10

Hamiltonians, by large, say they have a good quality of life despite some financial, safety and lingering COVID-19 challenges according to new survey results.

The 2022 Quality of Life survey, completed by eight councils every two years, has been released and shows 84% of Hamiltonians positively rate their quality of life - a 1% decrease from 2020 results and still higher than 2018 result of 75%.

The survey collects data on a range of issues relevant to residents’ wellbeing in urban New Zealand. Issues include perceptions of local neighbourhoods, housing, safety, employment, public transport, crime and climate change.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said it’s no surprise the past two years have been a challenge in Aotearoa but it’s pleasing to know the vast majority of people surveyed are enjoying their lives in Hamilton.

"I’m proud to be leading a city where most people like to live. Hamiltonians take a lot of pride in their city, with 77% saying Hamilton is a great place to live. A similar number say their neighbourhoods suit their needs."

The results showed the average quality of the life over all eight participating councils - Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Hutt, Porirua, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin - has decreased by around 4% since 2020.

Mayor Southgate acknowledged many households are finding it hard, especially on the back of COVID and the rising cost of living. The newly-elected Council is committed to supporting city businesses and local communities and making financially sound decisions.

"As a Council, we need to continue to create better connections with our community. I am committed to enabling Hamiltonians to be involved in the decisions we make so we can make a difference to the things that matter to people.

"Having these point-in-time results are useful to see how our community is feeling as a whole and will help us plan for the future."

This year 546 Hamiltonians were surveyed between 28 March and 13 June. The results are weighted by age, gender, and ethnicity to be representative of those aged 18 years and over, who live in Hamilton.

Reduced financial wellbeing was described as the most common reason for the reduced quality of life, alongside feeling the effects of COVID-19.

Hamilton City Council will use the survey to inform Council decisions on what will improve the wellbeing of Hamiltonians.

The full Quality of Life 2022 Hamilton report can be found on Council’s website.

