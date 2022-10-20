New scholarships help get youth on study ladder - Te Pukenga

Thursday, 20 October, 2022 - 13:05

In recognition of our commitment and partnership with ākonga, Te Pūkenga (trading as NMIT) has launched eleven new scholarships for 2023.

With over $90,000 in scholarships now available, many have been generously funded by external sponsors, businesses, and community organisations to support those wishing to study.

The scholarships offer financial support to purchase equipment, professional development, and fees to ākonga enrolled in NMIT.

Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce Chief executive, Ali Boswijk says investment in students, plus strong linkages with business partners and employers, helps support the skilled workforce needed in Te Tauihu as we recover from COVID-19.

"While the benefits to recipients are obvious, businesses also benefit from investing in scholarships."

New Foundation Skills Scholarships Three new scholarships offered exclusively for foundation programmes in Marlborough-including career pathways, sport, recreation and coaching and hospitality have been launched this year. The successful scholarship recipient enrolled on a full-time foundation skills programme will receive a $1000 one-off payment towards course costs and equipment for their next year of study.

Pam Wood, Curriculum Manager on the Marlborough Campus, says the foundation scholarships are designed to help get young people started on the study ladder.

"A successful scholarship application helps supports a learner and sets them on the path towards their chosen career path or employment. The more we can do to encourage Marlborough young people, to stay, study and work in the region, the better," she says.

"These scholarships give ākonga a hand up, not just by giving them free fees, but also enables them to get the equipment they need, such as computers, uniforms or help with appropriate clothing or transport to and from study."

There are also two Foundation Skills Scholarships available at the Nelson Campus.

Study and Career Preparation scholarships After successfully completing a Foundation Skills programme, ākonga can apply for one of three new Study and Career Preparation scholarships.

These provide a $1000 one-off payment towards costs and equipment to ākonga enrolled on either the Bachelor of Nursing programme; Paetahi Tumu Kōrero Bachelor of Counselling or the Bachelor of Social Work; or the Diploma in Interior Design or Bachelor of Computer Generated Imagery.

NMIT scholarships New $3000 NMIT scholarships are also available for students enrolled on the Bachelor of Computer Generated Imagery (CGI), Bachelor of Information and Technology, and the Level 5 Adventure Tourism programmes. Two $1500 scholarships are available to Sports and Fitness students to enable them to complete the Bachelor of Sports and Recreation.

There are also a range of industry partnership scholarships for Nelson and Marlborough.

Our school and community liaison staff, and Te Puna Manaaki (Māori learner Support Services) are available to assist with scholarship applications.

A full list of scholarships for 2023 can be found on nmit.ac.nz/scholarships