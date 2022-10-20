Vandalising history deemed unforgivable - Hurunui District Council

Thursday, 20 October, 2022 - 13:49

Vandalism is on the increase at a historic site in Hanmer Springs, and it’s causing concern.

The Queen Mary Hospital Heritage Reserve in the alpine village is the home of three historic buildings, victim to broken windows and attempted forced entry.

The Chisolm Ward has suffered two recent break-ins, resulting in smashed windows and forced entry damage that will be expensive to repair.

Hurunui District Council’s Chief Strategy and Community Officer Judith Batchelor was disappointed to see this unique area of Hanmer Springs a target of this mindless damage, commenting that vandalism incidents seem to increase around school holiday time.

"We are asking the community to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity around the grounds and buildings, and to please report anything untoward to Council."

Batchelor said Council continues to take the approach of repairing broken windows, rather than boarding them up which occurs in the southern block on the Crown Public Health land.

"We would prefer to keep the windows in as much as possible, in mark of honouring its historical significance."

In July 2020 the Hospital site was subject to a similar spate of vandalism, resulting in three broken doors, two broken windows and the destruction of an irreplaceable map, which police, security staff and Council staff reeling in frustration.

"It’s nothing less than disheartening to see this behaviour repeating itself."