The Suter Art Gallery appoints new Curator and Collections Manager

Thursday, 20 October, 2022 - 14:21

The Suter Art Gallery Te Aratoi o WhakatÅ« is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Kyla Mackenzie to the role of Curator and Collections Manager.

Dr Mackenzie, who has a doctorate in art history, has a wide range of experience, including extensive writing on New Zealand art both contemporary and historical, work in public galleries, and the recent delivery of a teaching programme of art history at the University of Auckland.

She replaces Sarah McClintock who has now taken her post as Director of Aratoi Wairarapa Museum of Art and History in Masterton.

Director of The Suter Art Gallery Julie Catchpole is excited about Kyla joining the team.

"Kyla brings enthusiasm for a wide variety of art forms," she says. "Her wealth of knowledge of New Zealand art will sit well with The Suter’s collection and our exhibitions’ programme".

Kyla’s written work has appeared in Art New Zealand, The Journal of New Zealand Art History, Grove Art Online, and in various publications, including Richard McWhannell’s survey exhibition that she curated for the Wallace Trust in Auckland.

Prior to her academic work, she held a post in London at Sotheby’s New Bond Street and subsequently worked in a wide range of GLAM (Galleries, Libraries, and Museums) roles during her post-graduate studies.

Kyla adds, "I’m delighted to be joining the team at The Suter and I look forward to planning future exhibitions, getting to know the gallery’s audiences, engaging with the creative community, and exploring this gorgeous region."

Dr Mackenzie will relocate from Te Tai Tokerau Northland and commence her role at The Suter Art Gallery on November 9, 2022.