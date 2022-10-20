Languages of Jazz and Te Reo combine in unique festival gala - Te Pukenga

Thursday, 20 October, 2022 - 15:18

Get ready for a big band jazz concert that is anything but standard.

A vision to meld the languages of jazz and te reo MÄori in a full big band setting will come to fruition when NgÄ Reo TÄ«oriori takes the stage at the Christchurch Big Band Festival - performing many loved songs as they’ve never been heard before.

Lead by Ara-Te PÅ«kenga Music Arts alumni Lisa Davies (KÄi Tahu) and Senior Academic Staff member Gwyn Reynolds, the kaupapa and name of the band represent that language fusion, and the voices of each musician involved.

Davies says it’s a dream realised, thanks to the mahi of current Ara-Te PÅ«kenga staff and alumni who have composed completely new arrangements of each waiata to be performed.

"We think our NgÄ Reo TÄ«oriori portion of the Gala Concert is the first big band performance in Aotearoa that will be entirely in te reo MÄori - both the singing and MCing in its entirety, to create an immersive reo experience," Davies says with pride.

The performances were chosen by Ara Music Arts big band kaiwaiata (singers) and translated by Davies and Taurapa.

"Taurapa and I spent a lot of time writing the translations, with some excellent support from Hemi Hoskins (Director of MÄori Achievement) at Ara-Te PÅ«kenga," she says. "To hear the kupu MÄori come alive in our first rehearsal with a full big band was so exciting, I couldn't stop smiling!"

Ara-Te PÅ«kenga Head of Creative Industries, Hazel Barrer, says the event is a showcase of the institute’s intrinsic support for Åtautahi’s vibrant music community.

"The ensemble is almost fully populated by our tutors, graduates and students, and the event has received financial support from both the Ara Research Office and the Ara Foundation," Barrer says.

"From its humble beginning as CPIT Jazz School, through Ara Music and into the brave new frontier of Te PÅ«kenga, we will continue to enjoy creating these experiences," she says.

This particular experience had its origins when Davies began her te reo journey at Ara-Te PÅ«kenga’s Te Puna WÄnaka while attending the then Jazz School. She staged her first concert in te reo MÄori, in 2019 at the International Jazz and Blues Festival, with a 7-piece band of MÄori jazz musicians.

"Ara-Te PÅ«kenga was so supportive of the kaupapa and has been supportive of my mahi ever since," Davies says. "To be able to bring together such a talented band of musicians and singers, both MÄori and PÄkehÄ on this waka, with the presence and support of conductor Alex Van den Broek at the helm is just so cool."

The performance will feature five kaiwaiata - Sam Hitchens, Byllie-Jean Zeta, Henare Kaa, Lisa Tui Jonathan and Kate Taylor and a full big band, with performance genres ranging from pop to jazz, to traditional, and original waiata. All songs will be performed in te reo MÄori.

Byllie-Jean Zeta is taking the stage fresh from winning the Maioha Award, along with Aja Ropata and Chris Wethey, at this week’s APRA Silver Scrolls for an exceptional waiata in te reo for their song 'Te Iho'.

The first half of Sunday’s concert will feature Christchurch Youth Jazz Orchestra, an auditioned band put together by Ara Music Arts and the Christchurch Big band Festival under the direction of Lana Law.

Davies is grateful to all involved for their belief in this one-off concert that is one of a kind.

"It's been a dream of mine to put on a big band concert in te reo MÄori for our community for a long time now, and I am so humbled by all the support this dream has been given to turn it into a reality," she says.

"NgÄ mihi i tÅ koutou tautoko to all those involved!"