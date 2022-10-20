Monkeys loving their renovated island - Orana Wildlife Park

Thursday, 20 October, 2022 - 15:37

Orana Wildlife Park’s delightful spider monkey troop is enjoying their newly renovated habitat. Belize (33), Merida (32), Maya (30), Juquila (24) and male, Tostada (25), have been off display whilst the large moat around their island was repaired. The animals were transferred back to the island yesterday.

Exotic Species Manager, Rachael Mason says: "the monkeys are loving their renovated exhibit. We have added a range of naturalistic furniture to the island creating more dimensions for the animals. The monkeys have been making lots of vocalisations as they eagerly explore the setting. We are so excited that visitors can once again connect with these precious primates," adds Rachael.

A key threat to spider monkeys is habitat loss as their rainforest homes in Central America are cleared for agriculture and logging. Orana Wildlife Park has been involved in the managed breeding programme for this endangered species since 1981.

"Moving the animals to the island enhances the chances of the monkeys producing babies, which is key for the breeding programme. The last monkey born at Orana was in 2005 and we are very keen to hear the pitter patter of small monkey feet again," concludes Rachael.