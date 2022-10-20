Changes set to increase housing density in the Waikato district - Waikato DC

Thursday, 20 October, 2022 - 16:40

We want the Government to hear loud and clear from Waikato District Council residents what they think and feel about a proposed change which could see up to three homes, up to 11m (3 stories) high built without the need for resource consent or neighbours permission.

Whether you agree or disagree with the planned changes, make sure you submit your feedback by 5pm, Friday 28 October.

Waikato District Council is making a final call for residents to have their say on a planned change to their Proposed District Plan (PDP). The opportunity for you to make a submission on the proposed changes ends on October 28.

Known as ‘Variation 3 - Enabling Housing Supply’, the planned change will increase housing density by relaxing planning rules, and would be applicable in Ngaaruawaahia, Huntly, Tuakau and Pokeno.

Proposed changes in Variation 3 would allow for up to three homes, up to 11 metres (roughly three stories) high, to be built without the need for resource consent or permission from neighbours, in certain residential areas in those four towns.

The Central Government is enforcing these changes under new Medium Density Residential Standards (MSRS).

"The cookie cutter approach set out by Central Government does not allow for the diversity and variability between communities to be considered, says Council Chief Executive Gavin Ion.

"We believe a better result could be achieved with collaboration, not by enforcing an approach that leaves our communities with little ability to influence what is happening in their own areas."

The time to make a submission closes at 5pm on Monday, October 28, with further submissions due in December 2022. A decision on the proposed Variation is expected at the end of 2023/start of 2024.

"I cannot stress enough how important it is for our communities to share their feedback by making a submission on these changes - whether they agree or not. adds Ion.

The Government has funded a free and independent service to help those who want to make formal submissions and Council encourages people to take full advantage of this. This service is being provided by Kinetic Environmental, a modern consultancy providing in-depth, expert planning and resource management services. You can contact them by email at v3@kineticenvironmental.co.nz or phone 027 315 0177.

