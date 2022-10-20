Cr Kevin Taylor to be appointed Deputy Mayor - Taupo District Council

Thursday, 20 October, 2022 - 17:31

TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas has appointed TaupÅ ward councillor Kevin Taylor as deputy mayor.

The appointment of Mr Taylor to the role is subject to confirmation at the first meeting of the new council, which will be held on Thursday 27 October.

Local body elections were held on Saturday 8 October, returning Mr Trewavas as mayor, along with seven sitting councillors and five new ones. The recommendation of deputy mayor is one which is traditionally made by the mayor.

Mr Trewavas said Mr Taylor, a second-term councillor and former high-ranking police officer, would be well suited to the role.

"Kevin’s attributes and skills, along with the support he has provided to Council in the last three years will stand him in good stead. I look forward to working with him going forward."

Mr Taylor says he’s ready to take on the role of deputy mayor and do his best for the TaupÅ District.

"It’s not a role I was angling for, but I’m honoured to be considered and more than happy to fulfil it; and like I’ve done with other roles, I’ll give it all of my energy and attention."

Mr Trewavas acknowledged the contribution and commitment of former deputy mayor Christine Rankin. He said he looked forward to working with the new and returning councillors and to a successful three years working together for the betterment of the TaupÅ District.