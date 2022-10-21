New research highlights disaparities in experiences of Maori in retirement

Friday, 21 October, 2022 - 07:13

Findings from the largest collation of research and analysis on what retirement looks like for MÄori has highlighted the difficult situation many are facing now and into the future. Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission has released four papers considering the lives of older MÄori and their journeys towards retirement. It is clear the impacts of colonisation, structural inequality and land loss have had a permanent detrimental effect on most. MÄori die sooner than non-MÄori and throughout their lives they face disparities in health, economic wellbeing, poverty, educational experiences, incarceration, wealth and access to housing. MÄori receive NZ Superannuation for fewer years, have lower KiwiSaver balances because they tend to earn less, and are less likely to own their own home in retirement.

However, kaumÄtua are a vital part of the community, valued and respected as pillars of support and repositories of mÄtauranga, and provide an integral link between the past and present.

The research project has been conducted to support the triennial review of retirement income policies. This year the Government asked Te Ara Ahunga Ora to take a special look at issues faced by MÄori: four research projects delving into the MÄori experience were undertaken in response. Research on the two other priority groups, Pacific Peoples and women, has also been released.

Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson says: "We have called on the expertise of some of the country’s leading academics and researchers, along with our own internal experts, to undertake this important piece of work. "By properly understanding retirement through the worldviews of MÄori, it should then be possible to develop good policies and related activities to improve outcomes for MÄori in retirement." The first paper in the research series written by Dr Kathie Irwin, provides a historical, structural and political context to government policy development and the economic and social impact this had on MÄori as a result.

The second paper is a literature review conducted by Dr Margaret Kempton and funded by the Ministry of Health. This paper provides an overview of recent research about what "retirement" looks like for MÄori in Aotearoa New Zealand. The paper notes that MÄori who live beyond age 65 often have a life shaped by culturally specific values, lifestyles, and expectations.

Paper three is a brief study of how demographic dynamics will shape the impact on MÄori of retirement income policy by Len Cook, New Zealand Statistician from 1992-2000.

The final paper in the series has been compiled by Erin Thompson and Dr Kathie Irwin and analyses the findings of a series of questions posed to older MÄori in a pilot survey about what they think retirement looks like for them.

Research was also undertaken by the James Henare Research Centre at the University of Auckland, which held wÄnanga with kaumÄtua affiliated to Waikato-Tainui and NgÄtiwai. KaumÄtua shared their experiences of being busier than ever in later life and asking whether they really retire as kaumÄtua. They provide care, tend gardens, and prepare and cook meals for whÄnau. They also teach te reo me Åna tikanga MÄori (MÄori language and customs) and the values handed to them from their tÅ«puna. KaumÄtua also contribute significantly to their hapÅ« and iwi, and work on and around the marae, attending events and representing whÄnau in marae and iwi affairs.

Te Ara Ahunga Ora Kaihautá¿¡, and co-author of the fourth paper, Erin Thompson (NgÄti Rangiwewehi, NgÄi TÄmanuhiri, Ngaati Tiipa) says the research highlights how the economic circumstances of MÄori in older age are generations in the making.

"The role of the state in contributing to the creation of this outcome profile has been significant. No single review of retirement income policy will be able to adequately address and unpick the multiple layers that generations of inequity have created.

"Transforming the lives of older MÄori will take short, medium, and long term strategic thinking and planning as well as structural, institutional and personal behavioural change."

These research papers will feed into the recommendations in the full report the Retirement Commissioner will provide to Government in December 2022. Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson notes that policy development in this space needs to be led by MÄori and this is likely to be a feature in the final report.

Key insights from each of the papers:

Paper One: Decolonising Public Policy: The Galaxy, The Gavel and The Gun, Dr Kathie Irwin (2022)

Policy making has generally not been undertaken with full understanding of the implications of Te Tiriti and kaupapa MÄori.

Structural, historical, and political factors have played a role in dispossessing whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi of their resource base, their identity and the means to create inter-generational wealth on MÄori terms and in MÄori ways.

MÄori health outcomes are more the result of structural and environmental influences than

they are of personal factors.

While 91 iwi have now settled with the Crown, those settlements were political. The amounts returned were a fraction of the value confiscated and the settlements did not occur at the level at which the confiscations occurred. Whanau were the kaitiaki (guardians) of the land, but the Crown settled at the level of iwi. The pain of the loss continues as intergenerational trauma.

As Aotearoa New Zealand learns to understand and embrace its history, retirement income

policy should not be developed from a one-size-fits-all approach.

Paper Two: Literature Review Dr Margaret Kempton (2022)

250 pieces of research were considered as part of this literature review.

Acknowledging that MÄori are a diverse and changing population, the clear message is that retirement prospects for MÄori are dire.

"Disengagement" or "taking a break" is not generally a feature of retirement for MÄori, as many are busy supporting whÄnau, the wider community, hapÅ« and iwi.

MÄori who live beyond age 65 often have a life shaped by culturally specific values, lifestyles, and expectations. The mahi aroha undertaken by kaumÄtua provides guidance and leadership, often involves care of mokopuna, and is returned through the reciprocal nature of MÄori culture through home care for older MÄori.

The negative impact of colonialism and racism on the health and wellbeing of MÄori compared to non-MÄori is clear, both in terms of lower life expectancy and the early onset of age-related illness, as well as lower wealth and higher levels of poverty.

The impact of colonialism and the accompanying dispossession of land, as well as a lifetime of work in low wage occupations, were noted as factors in the low levels of MÄori home ownership.

The fundamental importance of the concept of home, of whenua, was identified as underpinning the ability to support whanau, connect with whakapapa, engage in kotahitanga, and provide maanaki to whanau and friends.

Paper Three: A brief study of how demographic dynamics will shape the impact on MÄori of retirement income policy Len Cook (2022)

MÄori are once again becoming a larger share of the population, and will contribute disproportionately to growth in the workforce, over the coming decades.

Life expectancy at birth is 73.4 years for MÄori males and 77.1 for wahine MÄori. In comparison, non-MÄori males are expected to live to 80.9 years, while non-MÄori females are expected to live to 84.4 years.

Life expectancy from age 65 is 15.4 years for MÄori men and 17.5 years for wahine MÄori. This compares to 19.6 and 21.9 for non- MÄori.

MÄori survival drops significantly for both tane and wahine between the ages of 50 and 65, with the death rate for MÄori men being x2.3 of non-MÄori, and x2.6 for wahine MÄori. The impact of both these factors is that MÄori men and wahine MÄori receive NZ Superannuation for fewer years, on average, than their non- MÄori counterparts.

Retirement provision in New Zealand should enable MÄori to expect to participate fully in retirement years, as a result of a productive working life which was prepared for by equitable access to education and health services particularly when young.

Despite its limitations in coverage, KiwiSaver plays a bigger part in lifetime asset accumulation for MÄori than non-MÄori.

But MÄori are less likely to obtain the potential benefits that KiwiSaver provides, because of lower take up rates, and lower average incomes (which are disproportionally affected by fixed fees).

MÄori have built up fewer tangible assets before retirement, particularly housing. Because they are more likely to be renting, their standard of living will be more affected by rental costs than non-MÄori.

The productive potential of earlier generations of MÄori has not been realised because of past disproportionality in access to higher levels of education and training, and unmet health needs.

Paper Four: What the people said, about ‘what retirement looks like for MÄori’, Dr Kathie Irwin and Erin Thompson (2022)

Ensuring that retirement income policy is informed by mÄtauranga MÄori and ensures tirohanga MÄori, a MÄori perspective, would support better retirement provisions and outcomes for MÄori which would benefit Aotearoa New Zealand as a whole.

451 responses. 65% identified as female; 35% as male. 35% were under 50; 65 % over 50 years of age. KaumÄtua observed that as MÄori men die younger, they fund NZ Super through their taxes, but do not benefit from it - or not for as long.

Some questioned whether the payment rate should be adjusted for MÄori to better reflect the intergenerational responsibilities of kaumÄtua. As KiwiSaver is designed to fund retirement, and lower life expectancy for MÄori means fewer years after the age of 65, some participants raised the question of earlier access for MÄori. The kaumÄtua reflected on the situation where they ‘live in poverty as rangatira in our own whenua’, and do not plan for their retirement, due to their high mortality rates between ages 30-50 and lower life expectancy.

This is despite kaumÄtua being a vital part of the community, valued and respected as pillars of support and repositories of mÄtauranga, and an integral link between the past and present.

Suggestions for the Retirement Commissioner include establishing an Advisory Group (or rÅpÅ«) to consider the retirement income system for MÄori, a MÄori Future Planning Forum to identify opportunities that address equitable access for MÄori in retirement, and MÄori development in both financial capability and resilience and for papakÄinga.

Lower ages of eligibility for MÄori to both KiwiSaver and NZ Super were also proposed.