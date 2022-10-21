Council modifies Te Uruhi Resource Consent application

Friday, 21 October, 2022 - 09:57

KÄpiti Coast District Council today announced its intention to withdraw the proposal to extend the carpark just north of Ocean Road, Paraparaumu from its Resource Consent application for the Te Uruhi development.

Chief Executive Darren Edwards said expert evidence at the resource consent hearing advised the proposed carpark was not required to offset the loss of parking that would be caused by building Te Uruhi.

"We’ve listened carefully and considered submitters’ concerns. And while the environmental effects of building the carpark would have been relatively small-scale and acceptable in terms of the Resource Management Act, removing the proposal reduces the overall adverse effects of the Te Uruhi project," said Mr Edwards.

Mr Edwards added that Council will carry out a formal review into parking options at Paraparaumu Beach within 18 months.

"This time frame will ensure we can review parking while it’s under peak pressure during busy periods."

Extending carparking in the area is provided for in the Maclean Park Development Plan and this proposal could be re-visited in the future.

In line with a Council decision at its meeting on 30 June 2022, if Te Uruhi is granted resource consent, an updated report will be presented to Council to inform their decision whether to proceed with the project.