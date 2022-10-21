Stay focused on the roads this long weekend says Brake charity

Friday, 21 October, 2022 - 10:42

As Labour Day weekend approaches, road safety charity Brake is reminding drivers to help keep themselves and others safe on the roads by remembering a few simple but essential road safety messages.

The charity is urging those who are travelling over the weekend to give the road their full attention, to drive phone free, and to minimise other distractions on journeys.

Brake also urges drivers to make sure they’re fit for the road, ensuring they have enough sleep before a long journey, and taking at least a 15 minute break from driving every two hours.

In 2020, 24 people were killed and 125 seriously injured in crashes involving distraction. Crashes where fatigue was a factor resulted in 29 deaths and 114 people seriously injured. [1]

Brake is also reminding drivers to make sure their vehicle is fit to drive before setting off, and to ensure everyone is wearing a seatbelt or in a child seat suitable for their height and weight.

There are also some key, simple checks that drivers can do on their vehicle before setting off, including: tyre tread depth and pressure; checking all lights and indicators are working; checking oil, water and windscreen wash levels; and ensuring windows and mirrors are clean and clear.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director said: "We want everyone to enjoy the long weekend and get to their destinations safely, so we’re reminding drivers that staying focused on the road, whether it’s a short or long journey, is vitally important. As we come into summer more people will be making the most of better weather, so its essential drivers look out for people on foot and bike and are prepared for any unexpected hazards.

"Fatigue is also a risk, so we’re urging drivers to take regular breaks on long journeys. And if you’re involved in a crash, wearing a seat belt significantly reduces the risk of you being killed, so our appeal to drivers is help protect yourself and your loved ones by making sure everyone is wearing one. Road crashes are devastating for families and communities, and drivers have a responsibility to do everything they can to keep themselves and other road users safe."

Quick reference facts: driver fatigue

The most common times for drivers with normal sleep patterns to fall asleep at the wheel are early morning (2am-6am) and early afternoon (2pm-4pm). These times are when the body clock reaches a natural dip, making you sleepy and less able to concentrate [2]. The warning signs of falling asleep include: increased difficulty concentrating; yawning; heavy eyelids; eyes starting to ‘roll’; and neck muscles relaxing, making the head droop.

Quick reference facts: seat belts

Wearing a three-point seat belt halves your risk of death if you’re involved in a road crash [3].

By law children must be in an appropriate child restraint until they are 7 years old, however, Brake and other experts strongly advise parents to go a step further and ensure that all children under 148cm tall are always in a proper child restraint, because adult belts are not sufficient in protecting children under this height.