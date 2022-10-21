Whakaata Maori official broadcaster for WBSC Softball World Cup

Friday, 21 October, 2022 - 13:58

Whakaata Maori has been announced as the official broadcaster of the WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup 2022.

One hundred and ninety-two players from 12 countries will compete for the world title in Tamaki Makaurau from 26 November - 4 December 2022.

Whakaata Maori will livestream all games of the tournament on its digital platform MAORI+ for Aotearoa fans. Black Sox games will also be broadcast live on television.

Whakaata Maori is the first indigenous broadcaster in the world selected to host the Softball World Cup. Four teams of commentators and experts, including reo MÄori speakers, will infuse the MÄori language into live games in a simple and engaging way.

TÄhuhu Rangapu, Shane Taurima, said the support of Softball NZ and the World Baseball Softball Confederation was groundbreaking.

"Our live broadcasts will be made available to the world federation for international fans and audiences. Whakaata MÄori is honoured to bring our taonga of culture and language to the diamond," said Mr Taurima.

Tony Giles, Softball New Zealand CEO, said the partnership with Whakaata Maori meant that Aotearoa, New Zealand could provide the most unique World Cup in its history.

"We have a chance to grow our game nationwide as well as promote what makes us unique as a nation on a global stage. This has been an exciting collaboration from the start, ensuring that every Black Sox game will be free to air on every television screen across the country," said Mr Giles.

New Zealand has won seven world titles and 13 medals and is the most successful nation in the 57 years of the event. The Black Sox national squad will be announced live on Whakaata Maori midday news, Te Ao Tapatahi, on Tuesday 25 October.

Coverage begins at noon on Saturday 26 November with the Opening Ceremony from Rosedale Park on Auckland’s North Shore, followed by the opening game between New Zealand and the Czech Republic (5), starting at 1.30PM.

Argentina are defending champions.