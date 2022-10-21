Winners announced in the 2022 Australasian Fleet Champions Awards

Friday, 21 October, 2022 - 14:30

Safety-conscious organisations from New Zealand and Australia have been recognised for working hard to reduce incidents involving at-work drivers and vehicles during the eighth annual Australasian Fleet Champions Awards.

The awards, run by Brake, the road safety charity and supported by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, acknowledge companies and individuals who have implemented successful initiatives, products or services to tackle fleet safety. The winners were announced at an awards ceremony in Auckland, and virtual ceremony online, on Thursday 20 October. Individual awards were sponsored by Bridgestone, First Rescue, Fleetcoach, Suzuki and Waka Kotahi.

The awards are held annually and are part of Brake’s Global Fleet Champions initiative, a global partnership campaign to prevent crashes and reduce pollution by vehicles used for work purposes.

As well as categories for organisations, two individual awards were presented to fleet professionals including the prestigious Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety Award, which was awarded to Hamish Piercy from NZI.

The 2022 Fleet Champions Award winners are:

Company Driver Safety Award, sponsored by First Rescue: FMG Fleet Safety Product Award

e-Driving and Innovation Group

Road Safety in the Community Award, sponsored by Bridgestone:

AMI

Sustainable Journeys Award, sponsored by Fleetcoach:

Zilch

Safe Vehicles Award Council of the City of Sydney

Road Risk Manager of the Year Award, sponsored by Suzuki: Sarah McLachlan - Manuka Health

Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety Award, sponsored by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency: Hamish Piercy - NZI

See the full list of winners and highly commended entries here: globalfleetchampions.org/fleet-champions-awards/australasia-awards/winners-of-the-australasian-fleet-champions-awards-2022/.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ Director, says: "We are delighted to see organisations working hard to help ensure their employees, contractors and other road users get home safely every day. The organisations represented at the awards are striving to make a real difference to fleet and road safety, and we hope their work and achievements inspire other organisations to implement measures to address their own risks too. Congratulations to all the winners and highly commended entrants at the eighth Fleet Champions Awards."

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Senior Manager Road Safety, Fabian Marsh says: "Waka Kotahi shares the same commitment to improving road and fleet safety and reducing emissions as all the businesses and organisations represented at the awards do. We’re proud to once again support the Fleet Champions Awards and to acknowledge those who take the necessary steps to improve the safety of at-work drivers and the public on the road. We congratulate this year’s winner of the Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety Award, Hamish Piercy from NZI."

More information on the awards can be found at www.globalfleetchampions.org. Details of how to enter the 2023 awards will be released in early 2023.

For images of award winners and media enquiries contact Caroline Perry on 021 407 953.