Waireka Community Trust confirmed to attend Funders Forum - Tararua DC

Friday, 21 October, 2022 - 16:00

Waireka Community Trust confirmed to attend 2022 Tararua District Funders Forum Waireka Community Trust have officially confirmed their attendance for the 2022 Tararua District Funders Forum. The Funders Forum will be held at the Bush Multisport in Pahiatua on Thursday 3 November. Doors will open at 5:30pm and presentations will begin at 6pm.

Waireka Community Trust seeks to make a positive impact on the communities of Pahiatua, EketÄhuna and Woodville by making charitable distributions in the area. Waireka Community Trust Trustees will consider applications for grants every six months, with closing dates in February and August each financial year. The objectives set out in the Trust Deed are broad to allow the Trustees to consider a wide range of charitable distributions.

Ross Hadwin, Secretary of the Trust, is looking forward to the event being held in Pahiatua this year.

"It was great to connect with groups at the forum last year in Dannevirke and we’re looking forward to coming back to Pahiatua this year."

More details about the Funders Forum can be found at: www.tararuadc.govt.nz/fundersforum