Rahui at Te Angiangi Marine Reserve - Department of Conservation

Friday, 21 October, 2022 - 16:41

https://www.doc.govt.nz/news/media-releases/2022-media-releases/rahui-at-te-angiangi-marine-reserve/

PÅrangahau hapÅ« NgÄti Kere has placed a rÄhui over the area from Shelly Bay in the north down to Te Pariomahi/Blackhead Beach past the southern end of Te Angiangi Marine Reserve, following the death of a diver on Tuesday evening.

The reserve covers 446 hectares of sea off the coast of Te Pariomahu/Blackhead Beach. The diver’s death occurred at Shoal Bay, just north of the marine reserve.

NgÄti Kere has emphasised the rÄhui places a restriction only on the gathering of seafood/kaimoana from the area. People can still enjoy the area for recreation such as swimming and boating.

A rÄhui (physical and spiritual protection mechanism) sets a temporary prohibition around the rÄhui area and limits access or activities for that period, to acknowledge the death and to express sympathy to the whÄnau of the deceased.

It provides time for tapu to dissipate following a fatality, allowing time for healing and recovery of the natural elements at place as well as the people - in particular, the grieving whÄnau.

DOC staff continue to work closely with NgÄti Kere hapÅ«.

