Surf Life Saving Northern Region thanks lifeguards and public

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022 - 08:52

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) Chief Executive Matt Williams has thanked beachgoers and volunteer lifeguards for making the opening weekend of surf lifesaving patrols for the 2022-2023 safe and successful.

The season opened with some challenging conditions and large surf on west coast beaches on Saturday 22 October, with a number of rescues performed that day by Muriwai Volunteer Lifeguard Service and Piha Surf Life Saving Club.

As conditions eased into Sunday and Monday, and the sun shone, people continued to flock to patrolled beaches in Aotearoa New Zealand’s north, with high visitor numbers seen from Raglan up to Ahipara on the west coast, and back down to Mairangi Bay on the east coast.

Williams says that he is immensely proud of volunteer lifeguards across the region, who had collectively worked over three thousand hours throughout the long weekend. He also thanked the public for exercising common sense, and taking measures to keep themselves safe.

"We saw a total of 10 rescues over the weekend, by all accounts some of them quite high-adrenaline given the walls of water seen coming through on the west coast on Saturday.

"Despite some treacherous conditions out west, and high numbers of beachgoers on the east coast, people where overwhelmingly well-behaved and wise to the many dangers present around our coastlines," he says.

Peak head count for the weekend was over 10,000 people, spread across 18 clubs within Northern Region. Williams says that gives further validation to his prediction that it will be a busy season.

"We’ve had a few years of restricted access in the north, and people are going to be making up for it this year. We’re already seeing how busy it can get, and it’s only going to get busier."

Williams says that there are many ways beachgoers can stay safe at patrolled beaches.

"Public behaviour and common sense are critical to ensuring everyone can safely enjoy the many famous beaches in the region. Surf lifeguards are there to keep people safe, and were happy to engage with and educate beachgoers about the hazards present at a particular beach.

"I urge the public to keep vigilant in and around the water, for their own sake and for the sake of their families. Please make safe decisions, and if you’re unsure, please come and talk to us," he says.

"Recognise your limits and stay within them, learn how to recognise rip currents, be smart around rocks and large surf, and never, ever swim or surf alone. And if you’re at a patrolled beach, always swim between the flags.

"Surf lifeguards are here to keep you safe, and to help you keep yourself safe. The more we work together, the better the summer will be."