Celebrating 30 Years of New Plymouth's TSB Stadium

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022 - 10:35

From Aussie rocker Jimmy Barnes taking to the stage in its first year to hosting some of the biggest acts in music, entertainment, and sport - NPDC’s TSB Stadium has seen it all in its first 30 years.

Since opening in 1992 there would be few Taranaki residents who haven’t been to an event at the stadium so to mark its first 30 years, we are throwing a birthday party at the venue on Saturday 29 October.

The free celebration between 11am-3pm includes an afternoon of giveaways, face painting, free food and entertainment and sports showcase.

There will also be a Taranaki All Stars exhibition basketball match which will see some of the district’s past top players dusting their shoes for a game alongside current and upcoming players. As well as a Taranaki North vs South Netball match at 12pm.

"New Plymouth had one of the top teams in the national basketball competition back in the early 1990s and TSB Stadium became their home court. It was often packed out, so we thought it would be great to relive some of that by putting on an exhibition match," says NPDC TSB Stadium and Bowl of Brooklands Lead Eli Paurini.

TSB Stadium has played host to some of the biggest names in the music business during its time with Six60, INXS, The Beach Boys, Tina Turner, Pink Floyd Experience, and Jethro Tul - just some of the big acts to perform there.

With 2,200 square metres of uninterrupted floor space, it has meant even expos, corporate functions and conferences find the venue suitable. Plus, regular local sport hirers such as Spotswood Volleyball, New Plymouth Basketball Association and Netball Taranaki hosting competitions and trainings.

More than a concert and sports venue, the stadium’s success has been its versatility with various events such as Americarna, NZ Tattoo and Art Festival and Round the Mountain relay among the events hosted there.

"We are always looking to evolve the events at TSB Stadium, catering for a wide range of the community whether it be free or ticketed events," says Eli.

TSB Stadium has had many highlights - here’s a taste of 30 events in 30 years:

1992: Jimmy Barnes

1993: BP Bears basketball

1993: Split Enz

1994: UB40

1994: Silver Ferns

1995: Netball International - England vs Samoa

1996: MotoX

1997: Tina Turner

1999: The Feelers

2005: Hi-5

2006: INXS

2007: The Beach Boys

2008: Westlife

2009: The Living End

2009: Motorhead

2010: NZ Tattoo and Art Festival (first of many)

2011: El Caballo Blanco (Spanish Horses)

2012: Village People

2013: The Wiggles

2013: Stan Walker

2013: Sam Rapira’s Fight Night (First of many)

2014: Billy Connolly

2015: Six60

2016: A Dance Like No Other

2016: Megafun Carnival

2017: NZ Breakers vs Melbourne United

2019: Pink Floyd Experience

2020: Taranaki Puanga Festival

2021: Fade Out - Local promoter Faded Friends event

2022: Midnight Oil - Last NZ performance and last ever tour