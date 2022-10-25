Creative Careers more accessible than ever - Elevate is back

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022 - 12:39

A fresh, learn-your-way version of Creative Waikato’s Elevate Programme is open for applications now - boasting the same game-changing content, in an even more accessible format. The big difference being Waikato artists can now access the free, Elevate Creative Careers programme on their own time, online and without the need to travel.

The previous version's barrier of needing to allocate a full day’s mahi to attending live weekly workshops - has been replaced with a suite of pre-recorded workshops that participants can work through in their own time, around their own unique schedules.

Work full-time? Live rurally? Recently graduated? If a creative career has been just out of reach for whatever reason - time, money, space, stress, covid - Elevate has the material, resources and support to help finally make it happen. Completely free with no hidden fees.

All the artist needs is self motivation, wi-fi, to currently reside in Waikato, and they’re eyes set on achieving a sustainable, financially viable creative career.

"It has been awesome to see how the ELEVATE programme has continued to develop." Says Creative Waikato CEO, Dr Jeremy Mayall.

"Our team has put together a range of useful resources, processes, information and support that have been put into action with Waikato creatives to help take local creative careers to the next level."

Aside from the workshops, participants can expect a Professional Development Plan, monthly online hui’s, and support from industry experts at Creative Waikato.

"This next iteration of the programme is all about accessibility." Shares Mayall. "It has been designed to provide additional flexibility, where you can set your timeframes, work to your schedule, still get all the information and resources, and become part of a supportive community of creative professionals as well. We are excited to see where ELEVATE creatives will take their work next!"

All criteria, FAQ’s and sign up forms are on the Creative Waikato website or at elevatecreative.co.nz

Anyone on the fence is encouraged to apply anyway and the process should make it clear. Participants can exit the programme any time.