Otago Polytechnic Student Showcase 'a smorgasbord of activities' - Te Pukenga

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022 - 13:12

How do you begin a feast of student-led activities? By hosting an actual feast.

Otago Polytechnic’s annual Student Showcase officially begins this Thursday 27 October with HÄkari, a cross-disciplinary event that celebrates a range of Otago-based food producers.

HÄkari is a collaboration between Otago Polytechnic’s Food Design Institute, School of Design (Communication) and the Dunedin School of Art.

The event celebrates the work of our tauira through the showcasing and storytelling of local food producers in the form of food experiences, design installations, photography and videography.

"This is an opportunity to share, reconnect, and celebrate together," says Chloe Humphreys, Academic Leader of Otago Polytechnic’s culinary programmes.

"After the disruptions of Covid-19, it’s an important chance to welcome back the community to our campus.

"It’s important to note that the event is far more than just about the food. It is underpinned by a range of approaches, including visual and aural sensory experiences, installations and story-telling, as well as, obviously, taste."

Denise Narciso, Senior Lecturer at Otago Polytechnic’s School of Design, says the Bachelor of Design (Communication) learners have gained a great deal from the experience.

"For this project, our Äkonga learned how to plan, lead and implement their event and branding ideas, as well as work closely with other learners, clients, and stakeholders.

"They learned how to manage time and communicate effectively through a real-life project."

Thomas Lord, Technical Teacher of Photography at the Dunedin School of Art, agrees:

"Students enjoyed the opportunity to gain real-world experience by working with local suppliers while adhering to a specific client-based brief.

"It was a great chance for students to produce unique content for diverse clients and learn about their story in the process."

Otago Polytechnic’s Student Showcase, which continues through November, is all about promoting to the world the work that our learners have produced throughout the year.

From Fashion to Architecture, Product and Communication Design, Art, Information Technology, Engineering, Horticulture and Sport, Exercise and Health, our learners do it all with incredible skill and passion.

For more HÄkari details, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/hakari-feast-telling-our-story-tickets-429490687207

For more information about Otago Polytechnic’s Student Showcase, visit https://www.op.ac.nz/student-showcase-2022