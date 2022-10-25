'Supporting first team of Kiwis to represent NZ at Bocuse d'Or'

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022 - 13:36

Silver Fern Farms is proud to be a gold sponsor of the first-ever team to represent New Zealand at the final of the world’s most prestigious cooking competition, Bocuse d’Or.

Widely regarded as the Olympics of the culinary world, Bocuse d’Or brings together 24 teams from across the globe to create nothing short of gastronomical excellence.

Bocuse d’Or Team New Zealand gained their selection to the grand final after placing in the top five in the Asia Pacific competition, with an entry that celebrated local flavours and Aotearoa’s unique culture. Now, these culinary athletes are working hard, training every weekend in the lead-up to the main event in Lyon, France on January 22nd and 23rd, 2023 as they look to make culinary history.

"The team’s biggest barrier to competing is cost. While many competing nations are funded to train full time for this competition, the NZ team do not have this luxury, and need to juggle their own jobs at the same time" says Silver Fern Farms General Manager of Growth Nicola Johnston.

"We are New Zealand’s leading producer and exporter of premium quality beef, lamb and venison - it seemed only natural to support this talented team of chefs and supply them with our premium quality red meat to bring their creations to life."

"Like Bocuse d’Or Team New Zealand, we love showcasing the best of New Zealand. Our grass-fed, premium red meat features in some of this country’s most renowned restaurants and can also be found in supermarkets nationwide. We’re excited to support the team and see them showcase New Zealand on the world stage," says Nicola Johnston.

Bocuse d’Or Team New Zealand is made up of three kiwi chefs: William Mordido, Szren Hamberger and Ken O’Connell. All three are leading chefs in well-known Auckland kitchens - Buko, Park Hyatt Auckland and Copia Restaurant, respectively. There is also John Kelleher, who will form part of the Tasting Jury in Lyon, France.

Williams says sponsorship makes the world of difference to the team, and the ability to use premium products week in, week out will give them an edge as they focus on refining their skills.

"Silver Fern Farms is renowned for quality. Using their premium foodservice products means that we’re able to rely on the quality of our ingredients, and focus on things like time trials and competition run-throughs which will be crucial practice ahead of the competition in Lyon," says William.

To find out more about the team, visit www.bocusedor.org.nz. Kiwis are also able to support the team on their journey to Lyon by donating via Give a Little.