Tui Shortland elected chair of new Northland Regional Council

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022 - 14:51

Bay of Islands based councillor Tui Shortland has been elected as the new Chair of Northland Regional Council for the next three years.

Unlike district councils, whose mayors are elected by the public, the regional council’s equivalent - its chair - is voted in by fellow councillors. Tui Shortland (NgÄti Hine, NgÄti Wai, Te Rarawa) is one of two councillors elected to the council’s new regionwide MÄori constituency Te Raki - the other being Peter-Lucas Jones (Te Aupöuri, Ngäi Takoto, Te Rarawa and Ngäti Kahu).

WhangÄrei Central constituency representative Jack Craw - a second term councillor - was elected as the council’s Deputy Chair. All nine councillors were officially sworn into office in WhangÄrei today.

Councillor Shortland acknowledged the mentoring of her elders in preparation for the role. She comes to council with more than 20 years’ experience in MÄori environmental management, as well as community monitoring and restoration projects.

"I have skills in bringing people together over different, and difficult, topics and I am looking forward to leading a productive council that benefits all people in Te Taitokerau", Councillor Shortland said.

The council’s first ordinary meeting will take place on 22nd November.

The full Northland Regional Council is: Kaipara constituency; John Blackwell Te Raki MÄori regionwide MÄori constituency (two representatives); Tui Shortland and Peter-Lucas Jones Mid North general constituency; Geoff Crawford Coastal Central general constituency; Amy Macdonald Bay of Islands-Whangaroa general constituency; Marty Robinson Coastal South general constituency; Rick Stolwerk Far North general constituency; Joe Carr Whangarei Central constituency; Jack Craw.