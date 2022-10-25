Bring your own container for free compost - Hamilton City Council

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022 - 15:03

Up to 170,000 Hamiltonians could help your garden thrive this summer with a Tronpost nutrient blast.

When you use your food waste bin, you are helping make Tronpost - that’s compost, made locally by Hamiltonians from green waste and kerbside food scraps.

In September, Hamiltonians prevented 320,000kg of food waste from going to landfill by using their food scraps bins. As a thank you, Hamilton City Council wants to give some of your food scraps back, for free, as a nutrient blast for your garden during spring.

From 9am-12pm on 5 November, you can bring any bin, bucket, box or container, up to 20L in volume, to the Wickham Street Hamilton Organic Centre and we will fill it with free Tronpost, while stocks last.

"Food waste is high in nutrients," said Trent Fowles, Hamilton City Council’s Resource Recovery Delivery Manager.

"After a wet winter, it will be really helpful to boost those spring vegetables and flower beds to get then growing and keep the worms happy.

"The Hamilton Council City Council Resource Recovery team is a pretty passionate lot when it comes to reducing what we send to landfill - so rather than filling a plastic bag, or introducing more plastic containers into the environment, we want to encourage re-use. That’s why we are making this a BYO event - you bring the container, we fill it.

"Just make sure whatever container you bring in, is no bigger than 20L. We want to try and make sure everyone who turns up for their free compost can get it, while the stock lasts."

Food waste in landfill is a major contributor to climate change. While it’s high in value when it’s able to composted properly, its value is lost in landfill and becomes toxic. It decomposes without oxygen and releases methane, a harmful greenhouse gas.

"If food waste was a country, it would be third behind the United States and China in emissions," said Fowles.

"We see lots of food waste in Hamilton’s kerbside red bins - and even in our yellow recycling bins. It’s such a waste when we have bins especially designed for your food waste."

Fowles said as the weather warms up, the food waste bins can get a bit stinky, so people don’t use them as often. He said by freezing food waste until collection day, keeping the bin in the shade and the handle in the upright locked position, you can minimise smells.

"If bugs are more of an issue, a bit of citronella oil or fresh thyme in the bin can help keep the flies out."

Let’s do everything we can to keep food out of landfill - if we do it together, we can make a huge impact.

Find out more information on Council’s waste minimisation efforts, including Tronpost and the Hamilton Organic Centre - https://www.fightthelandfill.co.nz